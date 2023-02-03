WORLD
3 MIN READ
Must 'agree' to tough IMF conditions, Pakistan PM warns struggling nation
Years of financial mismanagement and political instability have damaged Pakistan’s economy, worsened by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country last year.
Must 'agree' to tough IMF conditions, Pakistan PM warns struggling nation
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation landed in Pakistan on Tuesday for last-ditch talks to revive vital financial aid that has stalled for months. / AFP
February 3, 2023

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his government would have to agree to IMF bailout conditions that are "beyond imagination" as the country battles a spiralling economic crisis.

"I will not go into the details but will only say that our economic challenge is unimaginable. The conditions we will have to agree to with the IMF are beyond imagination. But we will have to agree with the conditions," Sharif said in televised comments on Friday.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation landed in Pakistan on Tuesday for last-ditch talks to revive vital financial aid that has stalled for months.

The government has held out against tax rises and subsidy slashing demanded by the IMF, fearful of backlash ahead of elections due in October.

READ MORE: Pakistan provincial assembly dissolved on orders of former PM Khan

Economy in dire straits

Recommended

Pakistan's economy is in dire straits, stricken by a balance of payments crisis as it attempts to service high levels of external debt, amid political chaos and deteriorating security.

Foreign exchange reserves dropped again this week to $3.1 billion, which analysts said would be enough to cover less than three weeks of imports, while the rupee is at a record low against the US dollar.

The world's fifth-biggest population is no longer issuing letters of credit, except for essential food and medicines, causing a backlog of thousands of shipping containers at Karachi port stuffed with stock the country can no longer afford.

Data on Wednesday showed year-on-year inflation had risen to a 48-year high, leaving Pakistanis struggling to afford basic food items.

"Poor people will not be able to survive," said Samina Bhatti as she shopped at a market in Islamabad.

"Petrol is so expensive, what will they do, will they start travelling on foot? A daily wage earner can't afford the rent on his home," she said.

READ MORE: Pakistan minister stirs controversy with ‘drink less tea, save money’ plea

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit