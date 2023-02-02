President Vladimir Putin has leveraged a World War II commemoration to whip up support for his army's offensive in Ukraine, comparing the fighting to Nazi Germany's invasion and hinting Moscow could use nuclear weapons.

Arriving in the southern city of Volgograd for commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory at the Battle of Stalingrad, achieved at enormous cost, Putin on Thursday sought to boost support for his assault on Ukraine.

He compared Russia's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine to the war against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945 and claimed Russians were ready to go "until the end."

"Again and again we are forced to repel the aggression of the collective West," Putin said in the city on the Volga River formerly known as Stalingrad.

"We aren't sending tanks to their borders but we have something to respond with, and it won't be just about using armoured vehicles. Everyone should understand this," he added.

"A modern war with Russia will be completely different," he said.

Since sending troops to pro-Western Ukraine last February Putin has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons against the West if the conflict escalates.

"It's unbelievable but true. We are again being threatened by German Leopard tanks."

'To go until the end'

"Readiness to go until the end, to do the impossible for the sake of the motherland, for the sake of truth was — and is — in the blood, in the character of our multinational people," said Putin.

He spoke after laying flowers at the city's legendary landmark — a hilltop memorial to the battle that includes the towering 85-metre sculpture of a woman with a raised sword known as "The Motherland Calls".