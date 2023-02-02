French President Emmanuel Macron is facing his biggest standoff with France's trade unions since coming to power in 2017, with the outcome of a series of strikes and protests seen as decisive for both sides.

The 45-year-old leader has made raising the retirement age a signature domestic policy of his second term in office - something the unions and millions of protesters are determined to block.

After two days of nationwide strikes and demonstrations, here is what is likely to happen next on the streets, in parliament, inside the government, and in wider French public opinion.

READ MORE: Hundreds of thousands protest in France against Macron's pension reform

On the streets

Labour leaders were delighted with their second day of protests on Tuesday, which they claimed had seen around 2.5 million people hit the streets, including in many small and medium-sized towns.

Official estimates put the figure at 1.27 million, compared to 1.1 million people during round one on January 19, according to the interior ministry.

Momentum is clearly with the unions who announced two further days of protests and strikes next week, on Tuesday and Saturday.

"The movement is growing and spread across the whole country," the head of the hard-left CGT union, Philippe Martinez, said on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, unions no longer have the ability to paralyse the country and working-from-home practices mean most white-collar workers can easily adjust to transport stoppages.

The biggest fear of authorities is a repeat of the 2018 so-called "Yellow Vest" protests - a spontaneous movement drawn mostly from the countryside and small-town France that led to shockingly violent clashes with police.

"The trauma was so big and the violence so great, I don't see it happening again for the moment," Bruno Cautres from Sciences Po university in Paris told AFP news agency earlier this month.

READ MORE:France readies itself for disruption as more pension protests loom

In government

The government was expecting a rough ride - few major policy changes happen in France without protests, and former president Nicolas Sarkozy faced similar resistance with his pension reform in 2010.

Macron has faced numerous challenges from the unions in the past and has always succeeded in pushing through his pro-business agenda and social security reforms.

The only exception was his first attempt at pension reform - also highly contested - which he withdrew in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has been the public face of the latest proposals, while Macron has kept his statements and appearances to a minimum, as is his habit.

But with the battle lines hardening and protests growing, the president might be forced to enter the fray.

"I think the president will speak, but not right now," a minister told AFP on condition of anonymity. "If he did it now, it would look like we're panicking."