Norway has cancelled its permission to burn the Quran, Islam's holy book after Ankara warned against it, Türkiye’s foreign minister said.

Speaking at an event in the Turkish capital Ankara, Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that the acceleration of globalisation and change has led to some outcomes in humanity such as an erosion of national identities and a loss of language consciousness.

It has also led to hate crimes, Islamophobia, racism, xenophobia, intolerance, and discrimination, he added.

"You saw what happened in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark. The same thing was going to happen in Norway. Today, we summoned the Norwegian ambassador. And they withdrew the permission they granted,” Cavusoglu said.

"Crime against humanity is not freedom of expression. This is a hate crime. Hate is not freedom of expression," the top diplomat stressed.