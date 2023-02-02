Iran has blamed Israel for a drone attack on a military factory near the central city of Isfahan, vowing revenge for what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

In a letter to the UN chief, Iran's UN envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, said "primary investigation suggested Israel was responsible" for Saturday night's attack, which Tehran had said caused no casualties or serious damage, according to ISNA's Thursday report.

The attack came amid tension between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear activity and its alleged supply of arms — including long-range "suicide drones" — for Russia's aggression in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.

"Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right to defend its national security and firmly respond to any threat or wrongdoing of the Zionist regime (Israel) wherever and whenever it deems necessary," Iravani said in the letter.

"This action undertaken by the Zionist regime (Israel) goes against international law."

Israel has long said it is willing to strike Iranian targets if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran's nuclear or missile programmes, but does not comment on specific incidents.

Nuclear talks