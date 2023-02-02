Canada's parliament has unanimously passed a motion to take in 10,000 Uighur refugees who fled China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region but are now facing pressure to return.

Wednesday's move builds on a February 2021 move by Canadian lawmakers to label Beijing's alleged mistreatment of Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims in its northwestern Xinjiang territory as "genocide."

Rights groups and many Western countries believe at least one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in internment camps in the region, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.

Tens of thousands have fled.

China strongly denies the allegations and says it is running vocational training programmes and work schemes to help stamp out extremism in the region.

Pressure and intimidation