A fire has broke out in a hospital in north Cairo, killing three people and injuring 32 others, the Egyptian health ministry said.

The accident happened on Wednesday.

"The fire started at the radiology ward in a charity-run hospital in the district of Matariya," ministry spokesman Hossam Abdelghaffar was quoted as saying by official media.

He did not elaborate on the cause of the fire, which was later brought under control.

