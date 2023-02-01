WORLD
Three killed, dozens injured in Cairo hospital fire
The fire at radiology ward in a charity-run hospital in Matariya district of north Cairo also injured 32 others, Egyptian health ministry says.
The megalopolis of Cairo is home to some 20 million people, many of them living in informal residential areas with dilapidated infrastructure. / AFP Archive
February 1, 2023

A fire has broke out in a hospital in north Cairo, killing three people and injuring 32 others, the Egyptian health ministry said.

The accident happened on Wednesday.

"The fire started at the radiology ward in a charity-run hospital in the district of Matariya," ministry spokesman Hossam Abdelghaffar was quoted as saying by official media.

He did not elaborate on the cause of the fire, which was later brought under control.

READ MORE:Deaths reported after apartment building collapses in Egypt

The megalopolis of Cairo is home to some 20 million people, many of them living in informal residential areas with dilapidated infrastructure.

Deadly blazes, often caused by short circuits, are relatively common in the city and elsewhere in Egypt, a country of 104 million inhabitants.

A fire that tore through a Coptic Christian church in the greater Cairo neighbourhood of Imbaba last year killed 41 people, in one of the deadliest incidents in years.

The August 14 blaze erupted when an air conditioner caught fire, engulfing the church in smoke. Dozens of worshippers suffocated on a staircase before rescue services arrived.

READ MORE:New excavation unearths tombs and sarcophagus in Egypt

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
