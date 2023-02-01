A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has rocked the southern Philippines, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.

The shallow quake struck on Wednesday at 6:44 pm (1044 GMT), near Monkayo municipality in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones, but there were no immediate reports of major damage in the remote and mountainous gold mining region.

Monkayo police Staff Sergeant Harvey Asayas told AFP news agency the quake was strong in the beginning but gradually weakened and stopped after 40 seconds.

"The authorities are now conducting patrols around to assess damage including the fire personnel and disaster officers," Asayas said.

Police Corporal Edwin Mangigo, who is stationed at an outpost near Mount Diwata in Monkayo, said there had been no reports of casualties at local mining sites.

'It was strong'

In Tagum city, in Davao del Norte province, about 40 kilometres south west of the epicentre, residents also fled their homes and power was knocked out by the force of the quake.