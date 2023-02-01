Authorities in Western Australia have recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.

The capsule the size of a pea was found south of Newman on the Great Northern Highway, officials said on Wednesday.

It was detected by a search vehicle travelling at 70 kilometres per hour when specialist equipment picked up radiation emitting from the capsule.

Portable search equipment was then used to locate it 2 metres (6.5 feet) from the side of the road.

"This is an extraordinary result ... they have quite literally found the needle in the haystack," said Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson.

Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson said the capsule did not appear to have moved and no injuries had been reported.

It contains the caesium 137 ceramic source, commonly used in radiation gauges, which emits dangerous amounts of radiation, equivalent of receiving 10 X-rays in an hour.