Pope Francis has demanded that foreign powers stop plundering Africa's natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC] to a raucous welcome.

Francis plunged headfirst into his agenda upon arrival, denouncing the centuries-long exploitation of Africa by colonial powers, today’s multinational extraction industries and the neighbouring countries interfering in DRC’s affairs that has led to a surge in fighting in the east.

“Hands off the Democratic Republic of the Congo! Hands off Africa!” Francis said to applause in his opening speech to Congolese government authorities and the diplomatic corps in the garden of Kinshasa’s national palace on Tuesday.

“Stop choking Africa: It is not a mine to be stripped or a terrain to be plundered,” said history’s first Latin American pope, who has long railed at how wealthy countries have exploited the resources of poorer ones for their own profit.

Tens of thousands of people lined the main road into the capital, Kinshasa, to welcome Francis after he landed at the airport.

'Inaction and silence'

President Felix Tshisekedi voiced a similar line in his speech to the pope, accusing the international community of forgetting about DRC and of its complicit “inaction and silence” about the atrocities occurring in the east.

“In addition to armed groups, foreign powers eager for the minerals in our subsoil commit cruel atrocities with the direct and cowardly support of our neighbour Rwanda, making security the first and greatest challenge for the government,” he said.