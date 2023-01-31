WORLD
3 MIN READ
Muslims in Berlin decry lack of burial places, demand urgent solution
Majority of second and third generation Muslims in Germany want to be buried in country they live in.
Muslims in Berlin decry lack of burial places, demand urgent solution
Recently, the capacity of Gatow Cemetery, which is located in the westernmost borough of Berlin, has started to fill up. / AA
January 31, 2023

The lack of graves for Muslims in Berlin has been an issue for decades, as more space is needed to accommodate more graves.

The umbrella associations established by Muslims operating in Germany's capital demanded that the Berlin state government must find an urgent solution to the problem about cemeteries where Muslims are buried with Islamic methods.

Murat Gul, the president of the Islamic Federation of Berlin, told Anadolu Agency that he received a letter from authorities saying that there will be no empty places in the cemetery and no burial will be allowed as of the end of March.

He also pointed out that a similar situation was experienced in 2018, and in 2021, bodies of 20 Muslims were kept waiting in Berlin during the New Year's holiday as there was no vacancy in the Gatow Cemetery.

The problem was solved temporarily then, he added.

According to Gul, more than 300,000 Muslims live in Berlin, and their numbers will be rising in the coming years.

READ MORE:Vandals demolish Muslim cemetery in Germany

Recommended

Increasing demand

Recently, the capacity of Gatow Cemetery, which is located in the westernmost borough of Berlin, has started to fill up.

While the number of Muslims who want to be buried in Germany is increasing, first generation Muslims who came to the country as workers prefer to be buried in the countries they came from, especially Türkiye.

However, a majority of second and third generation Muslims in Germany want to be buried in the country they live in, as the relatives who will visit their graves and pray for them after they pass away live in that country.

"The children and grandchildren of the first generation want to be buried here. It is a human right for the state to ensure that people are buried according to their religion. We want a permanent solution. This problem must be solved urgently," Gul said.

READ MORE: Muslim Graveyards in Germany sprayed with swastika

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East