France is getting prepared for the impact of major transport blockages.

Mass strikes and protests are set to hit the country for the second time in a month, in objection to a planned reform to raise the retirement age.

Around one million people are expected to take to the streets nationwide, a police source told AFP, rallying against plans to boost the age of retirement from 62 to 64.

France currently has the youngest age for becoming a pensioner in any major European economy.

On January 19, some 1.1 million voiced their opposition to the proposed shake-up –– the largest protests since the last major round of pension reform in 2010.

Many people will have to find alternative means of transport, work from home or take time off to look after their school-age children on Tuesday, with workers in transport and education sectors among those staging walkouts.

Most Paris metro and suburban rail services will be severely restricted, the capital's transport operator RATP has said.

Intercity travel will also be disrupted, with just one in three high-speed trains running, national railway company SNCF has said.

Air travel is to be less badly affected, with national carrier Air France saying it would cancel one in 10 short and medium-haul services, but long-distance flights would be unaffected.

Only minor disruption is expected on international train services including the Eurostar.

Around half of all nursery and primary school teachers would be striking, the main teachers' union Snuipp-FSU said.

'Non-negotiable'