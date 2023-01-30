A Muslim family was attacked by seven men in the East German town of Merseburg, public broadcaster MDR has reported.

The attack took place Saturday evening as the Muslim family was walking on the street pushing a stroller. The suspects, aged between 19 and 33 years, first racially insulted the family and then physically attacked them.

According to police, passers-by got involved and used irritants against the attackers, injuring four of them.

The family did not require any medical treatment following the assault.

Police launched a criminal investigation as the seven attackers are known to them by name.

READ MORE: Germany records 120 hate crimes against Muslims in three months