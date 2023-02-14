Tuesday, February 14, 2034

Ukraine has maintained its appeal for Western countries to provide it with fighter jets, but the United States and its NATO allies and partners voiced more concern about Kiev's needs for large amounts of ammunition as the war with Russia approached its one-year anniversary.

Ahead of the meeting of the Ukraine contact group at NATO headquarters, Ukraine made its requirements clear.

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, when asked what military aid his country is seeking now, showed reporters an image of a fighter jet.

Questioned about where he hoped they might come from, Reznikov said only: “From the sky.”

However, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that finding ammunition and air defences is “much more important at the moment than the discussion about fighter jets.”

Here are the other developments:

0949 GMT - Kremlin: NATO becoming more involved in Ukraine conflict

The Kremlin has said on that the US-led NATO military alliance demonstrated its hostility towards Russia every day, and was becoming more and more involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

"NATO is an organisation which is hostile to us and which proves this hostility every day," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is trying its best to make its involvement in the conflict around Ukraine as clear as possible," Peskov added.

0948 GMT - One killed, many hurt restoring power in Ukraine

One Ukrainian worker has been killed and many have been hurt in recent days trying to repair the power network following Russian air strikes, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

Russia struck energy facilities across Ukraine in the latest wave of air strikes on Friday, but Galushchenko and national grid operator Ukrenergo said the country was producing enough energy to meet consumers' needs.

"With the incredible efforts of energy workers, it's possible to keep the generation, delivery and distribution of electricity at the required level to meet the needs of consumers," Galushchenko said in a statement.

But he said "mines blew up the cars of repairmen of Mykolaivbolenergo and Kharkivbolenergo. There is a dead person, many wounded", without indicating how badly the surviving workers had been hurt.

0923 GMT - Ukraine has urgent requirements: US's Austin

Ukraine has urgent requirements in terms of more military aid, said United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, as he also reaffirmed that the United States and NATO allies in general were there to support Ukraine over the long haul.