The United Nations has decried the failure to ship desperately needed aid to war-torn regions of Syria, while warning the death toll from last week's earthquake is set to rise far higher.

A UN convoy with supplies for northwest Syria arrived via Türkiye, but the agency's relief chief Martin Griffiths said on Sunday much more was needed for millions whose homes were destroyed.

Supplies have been slow to arrive in Syria, where years of conflict have ravaged the healthcare system, and parts of the country remain under the control of rebels battling the government of President Bashar al Assad, which is under Western sanctions.

But a 10-truck UN convoy crossed into northwest Syria via the Bab al Hawa border crossing, according to an AFP correspondent, carrying shelter kits, plastic sheeting, rope, blankets, mattresses and carpets.

Bab al Hawa is the only point for international aid to reach people in rebel-held areas of Syria after nearly 12 years of civil war, after other crossings were closed under pressure from China and Russia.

The head of the World Health Organization met Assad in Damascus on Sunday and said the Syrian leader had voiced readiness for more border crossings to help bring aid into the rebel-held northwest.

"He was open to considering additional cross-border access points for this emergency," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

Conflict, Covid, cholera, quake