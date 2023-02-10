The Foreign Ministry of Türkiye has said a total of 97 countries have offered assistance and that search and rescue teams from 61 nations are currently continuing their efforts in the field.

Erdogan said more than 141,000 personnel are working in 10 provinces, together with teams from Türkiye and abroad.

At least 22,765 people have been killed in both Türkiye and Syria.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

READ MORE:Live updates: Hope floats as toddler rescued after 100 hours in rubble

Here are the details of some of the countries that are helping:

Azerbaijan

A total of 45 people have been saved by Azerbaijani rescuers as they work near the epicenter of the dual earthquakes, authorities announced.

In a statement, the ministry said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had given the order to dispatch another humanitarian convoy of 16 vehicles, carrying 830 tents and 279 heaters, to Türkiye.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted on Friday that the country's 745 rescuers and medical personnel have been working in Türkiye's southern Kahramanmaras province with a range of relief equipment and supplies since Monday when the earthquakes occurred.

It added that an Azerbaijani field hospital and four field-kitchens were organized in the area, while Baku also transferred 479 tents, five power generators, 14,380 pieces of essential goods, 32,480 pieces of warm clothes, 3,000 food boxes, 211,70 9 pieces of medical products, and financial aid of 855,000 manats ($500,000).

Heydar Aliyev Fund separately sent 60 tents, 47,000 pieces of warm clothes, and 400,000 pieces of medical products.

Humanitarian aid was delivered to Türkiye by eight aircraft and 24 trucks.

Azerbaijani medical personnel, in cooperation with the Turkish Health Ministry and military, have performed 10 surgical operations in the affected areas and examined 98 earthquake victims, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a separate statement.

China

Several Chinese search and rescue teams have joined other local and international groups to help save the trapped citizens.

He Jun, head of the rescue team associated with an independent volunteer group –Ramunion– from China, told Anadolu that his team of 26 members, including 18 Chinese professionals, recovered eight people from under the debris on Thursday in Belen town of Hatay.

“Five of them were rescued alive,” He said over the phone, sounding happy.

Official estimates suggest there is around 300 personnel, both government and independent, who have flown from China to Türkiye since Wednesday morning to help aid the post-earthquake operations.

“Of 300 personnel, two teams sent by the government have 141 members.

“They brought around 25 tons of search tools and supplies, including medical,” a Chinese diplomat, who wished to remain anonymous, told Anadolu.

The diplomat added among the Chinese search and rescue teams are those sent from Hong Kong who carries around eight tons of supplies and tools.

France

The leader of the international rescue team coming from France, Pompiers de l'Urgence Internationale, Philippe Besson, told Anadolu Agency that he leads a team of rescuers and firefighters who are volunteers.

"We worked by rapidly deploying the dogs to better locate the victims. We rescued two survivors, thanks to the dogs' and rescuers' help, who took out a little 11-year-old girl, and a 62-year-old woman, each buried under different areas of rubble," he said.

"We planned to stay at least 10 days, so until February 16," the rescuer said when asked about the operation. "Depending on the situation and the request of the authorities, of AFAD, of the Turkish government, if they need our support for other actions, we're ready," he ensured.

Besson thanked the Turkish population for showing hospitality. "We were warmly welcomed by the Turkish population who welcomed the French rescuers with a lot of solidarity and support," the chief rescuer said.

"We're aware of their pain of losing their families, their loved ones, their children, their homes. But they're here with us, next to us. They guide us. They help us. They also provide support and food. We're very touched by the Turkish nation's attitude," Besson added.

READ MORE: Teary father celebrates daughter's rescue by Türkiye miners

Greece

As Greek rescuers actively participate in rescue missions, numerous public institutions, citizens’ initiatives, and trade unions have organized aid drives for the quake victims.

A nationwide campaign has been launched in Greece to collect relief goods for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, local media reported.

The drive will be carried out in coordination with the Central Union of Municipalities in Greece (KEDE) and 13 regional unions of municipalities, according to public broadcaster ERT.

Donations will be collected at city halls in various areas until February 13.

The Greek climate crisis and civil protection minister visited Türkiye on Thursday to show solidarity with Turkish people who are affected by Monday's powerful earthquakes.