TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Baby born under earthquake rubble named Aya by hospital staff in Syria
Aya was found by rescuers under the earthquake rubble still tied to her dead mother's umbilical cord.
Baby born under earthquake rubble named Aya by hospital staff in Syria
The baby was taken to Ceyhan hospital in northwestern Syria. / AA
February 9, 2023

A Syrian baby who was found under the earthquake rubble still tied to her dead mother's umbilical cord has been named Aya.

She who was born under extraordinary circumstances in the town of Jindires, northwestern Syria on Monday morning, when the first earthquake struck. 

Her mother was still trapped under the debris when Aya was born.

The baby was rescued from the debris after five hours of search and rescue work by the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) teams in the town.

There were injuries on various parts of her body.

The staff at Ceyhan hospital named her Aya and confirmed she is in good health.

The baby also lost three siblings in the earthquake.

Recommended

READ MORE:Baby, family of four pulled alive from debris 65 hours after Türkiye quakes

In Syria, more than 3,150 people died from the earthquake, according to figures compiled by the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and the Syrian White Helmets civil defense.

More than 14,351 people were killed and over 63,794 injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southeastern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures released Thursday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

READ MORE:Live Updates: Türkiye completes SAR in Sanliurfa, Kilis, redirects teams

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years