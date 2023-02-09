Thursday, February 09, 2023

The next EU sanctions package will target "Russian state propagandists" and extend the export ban to items worth over $10.8 billion, the president of the European Commission has said.

Ursula von der Leyen spoke at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and head of the European Council Charles Michel after Zelenkyy’s meeting with the 27 EU leaders.

“Russia must pay for the destruction caused and for the blood spilled,” von der Leyen said, announcing that the EU will soon adopt the 10th sanctions package in response to the Russia's war on Ukraine.

Here are some other developments:

1710 GMT - US, UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group

The US Treasury Department has announced a joint US-UK effort to sanction Russian cybercriminals as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s attacks of Ukraine nears and Treasury tightens its efforts to financially punish violators of existing sanctions.

The US coordinated with the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on seven people that it said are part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot.

1704 GMT - Ukraine's defence minister declares 'zero tolerance' on corruption

Ukraine's defence minister has said hundreds of officials at the ministry or in the armed forces had been disciplined last year after internal audits, and that he had "zero tolerance" for corruption.

Oleksii Reznikov's remarks appeared intended to defend his and the ministry's record on fighting corruption following a scandal which forced out one of his deputies and put his own position in doubt.

Reznikov said 621 officials from the armed forces and the ministry had received fines or reprimands for unspecified "violations" in 2022.

1648 GMT - Biden says undecided on Poland visit to mark Ukraine anniversary

President Joe Biden has said he is still undecided on whether he will visit Poland this month to mark the one-year anniversary of Ukraine's fight against Russian offensive.

As the February 24 mark approaches, there is growing speculation that Biden will visit Europe to meet with allies in the coalition assisting Ukraine. Poland, the main hub for refugees and the funneling in of Western military aid, is thought to be a likely destination.

1540 GMT - Ukrainian forces use drones in front line operations in Donetsk

Ukrainian forces are using various kinds of drones against Russian forces at the front line in the eastern Donetsk region, local commanders has said.

"We generally use three different types of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). One is reconnaissance drones, which are small and quiet. We also have bomb-carrying and kamikaze UAVs," the head of the UAV unit of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade told Anadolu Agency.

The head of the unit, who goes by the codename Gagarin, said he and his team are currently conducting combat operations with kamikaze-type UAVs.

1248 GMT - ‘Victorious Ukraine will become EU member’: Zelenskyy

Ukraine will win the war against Russia and become an EU member, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his first in-person speech at the European Parliament.

His first trip led him to the European Parliament where he gave a speech to EU lawmakers and members of the European Commission.

He said Ukraine is fighting the nearly year-old war to “defend the European way of life,” which is based on rule of law, open societies, and the inviolability of borders.

Zelenskyy stressed that while his country is “fighting, defending itself, it is also modernizing and reforming its institutions” so that it could become an EU member after it received the EU candidate status last June.

1236 GMT - Zelenskyy: Ukraine intercepted plans to destroy Moldova

Zelenskyy said that his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova.

“I have informed her that we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence," he said through a translator.