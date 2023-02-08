WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden says US 'not looking for conflict' with China
Biden's comments apparently seek to defuse tensions over dramatic incident in which a huge Chinese balloon traversed much of US before being shot down by Washington.
Biden says US 'not looking for conflict' with China
Biden says balloon incident has not caused major damage to the relationship with Beijing. / Reuters Archive
February 8, 2023

President Joe Biden has said the United States is "not looking for conflict" with China despite tensions over the shooting down of what US officials say was a Chinese spy balloon.

"We're going to compete fully with China, but... we're not looking for conflict — and that's been the case so far," he said in an interview with the PBS network on Wednesday.

Biden's comments apparently sought to defuse tensions over the dramatic incident in which a huge Chinese balloon traversed much of the United States before being shot down by a US Air Force jet just off the east coast on Saturday.

Asked if the incident had caused major damage to the relationship with Beijing, Biden said "no."

"I talk to them. I've talked to Xi Jinping before, and our team talks to their people," Biden said.

China insists the balloon was merely conducting weather research but the Pentagon described it as a high-tech spying operation. 

Recommended

The balloon floated at an altitude far higher than most airplanes and crossed directly over at least one sensitive US military site.

No fear of competition, China tells US

Earlier on Wednesday China said Beijing would not avoid or fear competition with US.

During a regular press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Mao Ning said Beijing, however, opposes using it [competition] to define China-US relations, contain China's legitimate development rights, and harm global industrial and supply chain.

China will deal with China-US relations based on mutual respect, peaceful co-existence, and win-win cooperation while defending its sovereignty, safety, and interests, Global Times quoted Mao as saying.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East