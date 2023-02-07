Turkish jets have extinguished a major fire that broke out at the internationaI Iskenderun Port in southern province of Hatay, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said on Twitter that the blaze was put out by military helicopters and aircraft on Tuesday.

It also shared a footage of the efforts to tackle the fire that started following major earthquakes that hit southern provinces of the country.

Hundreds of shipping containers were ablaze at the Iskenderun Port, sending thick black smoke into the sky and shutting down operations, forcing freight liners to divert vessels to other ports.

