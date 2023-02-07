TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish jets douse off fire at earthquake-hit Iskenderun port
Turkish National Defense Ministry shared a footage of the efforts to tackle the fire that started following major earthquakes that hit southern provinces of the country.
Turkish jets douse off fire at earthquake-hit Iskenderun port
The Turkish defence ministry says the blaze was put out by military helicopters and aircraft. / Reuters
February 7, 2023

Turkish jets have extinguished a major fire that broke out at the internationaI Iskenderun Port in southern province of Hatay, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said on Twitter that the blaze was put out by military helicopters and aircraft on Tuesday.

It also shared a footage of the efforts to tackle the fire that started following major earthquakes that hit southern provinces of the country.

Hundreds of shipping containers were ablaze at the Iskenderun Port, sending thick black smoke into the sky and shutting down operations, forcing freight liners to divert vessels to other ports.

READ MORE: Türkiye's powerful quakes move Anatolian continent by up to 10 metres

Recommended

Operations halted 

The blaze led to the shutdown of all operations at the terminal until further notice and forced freight liners to divert vessels to other ports.

A 7.7-magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province early Monday. Nine hours later, a 7.6-magnitude quake, centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district, rocked the region, affecting Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa provinces.

The earthquake was also felt in countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.

READ MORE: Massive rescue effort in Türkiye, Syria as death toll mounts

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years