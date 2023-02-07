Rescue efforts are underway in southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province early Monday, causing numberous aftershocks.

A second earthquake of 7.6 magnitude also struck Kahramanmaras at 1:24 pm local time.

So far, the death toll in Türkiye has risen to 3,703, according to the country's disaster agency AFAD, and about 1,602 have been recorded in Syria, according to the regime’s Ministry of Health and the White Helmets rescue organisation. Thousands of people have been injured on both sides.

Here’s what you can do to help:

Türkiye’s disaster agency AFAD is coordinating all rescue and relief efforts in the affected southern provinces and is accepting donations with information available on its website.

The White Helmets, officially known as Syria Civil Defence, is a humanitarian collective and civil aid organisation that operates in parts of opposition-controlled Syria and in Türkiye. The volunteer-based group was formed in 2014 during the Syrian civil war and has worked to provide medical care, urban search and rescue in response to bombing, evacuation of civilians from danger areas and essential service delivery. The organisation is collecting donations.

Islamic Relief Worldwide is a humanitarian and development agency working to support and empower the world’s most vulnerable people. The organisation is accepting donations.

AKUT is a Turkish voluntary, non-governmental organisation involved in searching, assisting and rescuing victims of the earthquake. They are accepting donations.

The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations has provided independent and impartial relief and medical care to victims of war in Syria since 2012. It has put out an urgent call to the international community to release emergency funds for aid and rescue resources. You can donate here.

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation is a Turkish NGO active in more than 120 countries. IHH provides humanitarian relief in areas of war, earthquake, hunger, and conflict. You can donate here.

AHBAP is a local voluntary network with over 200 philanthropists and 30,000 volunteers on board. Volunteers are working to help provide shelter, food and medical supplies to those in need. You can donate here.

OXFAM is a British-founded confederation of 21 independent charitable organisations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty. It has said it is working with women’s cooperatives in Türkiye to determine an appropriate response plan. It is accepting donations.

NuDay is a non-profit organisation empowering Syria's women and children for a brighter future. Your donations go to aid initiatives.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, better known as UNICEF, said it is in Syria and prioritising water, sanitation, hygiene and nutrition. It is also helping unaccompanied children locate their families. UNICEF is accepting donations.