Landslides triggered by steady rains have swept mud, water and rocks into several villages in southern Peru, killing at least 36 people, AP news agency reported on Tuesday.

Wilson Gutierrez, a civil defence official in the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality in Camana province, told radio station RPP on Monday that 36 bodies had been recovered in a remote sector called Miski.

Among the dead were five people who were riding in a van that was pushed into a river by a surge of mud.

Local officials appealed for heavy machinery to be sent in to clear debris blocking three kilometres (nearly two miles) of an important road.