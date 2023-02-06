Monday, February 06, 2023

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria, killing over 3,800 people as buildings collapsed and triggering a search for survivors trapped in the rubble.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said that the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117 GMT) and was centred in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province on Monday.

AFAD earlier updated the intensity of the quake, which occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles), from 7.4 to 7.7 magnitude at 0955 GMT.

At least 2,379 people were killed and 14,483 others were injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye due to two strong earthquakes that jolted the southern part of the country, said Vice President Fuat Oktay.

Vice President Oktay said a total of 7,840 people have been rescued from the rubble as 11,022 search and rescue teams are working in the field.

He said 338,000 earthquake victims have been housed in dormitories, universities and shelters.

More than 25,000 people, including Turkish soldiers, are currently carrying out search and rescue operations in the affected regions, Orhan Tatar, risk reduction general manager of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, some 7,840 people were rescued from the rubble.

Later in the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced seven days of national mourning. The quakes affected 10 cities where a total of approximately 13.5 million people reside.

The quake was followed by 185aftershocks, including two magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 quakes that struck southeastern Gaziantep province, and more are expected, according to Tatar.

In Syria, regime and rescue officials reported that at least 1,444 people were killed and over 2,400 others were wounded.

Here are the latest developments:

2113 GMT - 17 EU member states sending search and rescue teams to quake-hit Türkiye

Seventeen European nations are providing search and rescue teams to Türkiye after a series of earthquakes caused widespread destruction in the country’s south and east, the European commissioner for crisis management said.

"Speed is of the essence and so is international coordination," Janez Lenarcic said on Twitter regarding the affected areas, adding: "Through our EU Civil Protection Mechanism, 17 European countries are providing rescue teams."

2109 GMT - African leaders express condolences over deadly quake in Türkiye

Leaders of African countries and continental bodies expressed their condolences and showed solidarity with Ankara after a strong earthquake hit southern Türkiye and Syria.

Some of those who expressed condolences included the presidents of Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, Burundi, and Gambia, among others

Continental bodies included the African Union, the East African Community and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

2045 GMT - US president expresses condolences over deadly earthquakes in Türkiye

US President Joe Biden conveyed his condolences to Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the wake of powerful earthquakes in the country's southern region.

In a phone call with Erdogan, Biden expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the quakes and wished recovery to the injured, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

2044 GMT - Balkan nations to send search, rescue teams to quake-hit Türkiye

Several Balkan countries announced that they would be sending search and rescue parties to Türkiye in the wake of powerful earthquakes.

Croatian Minister of Internal and European Affairs, Gordan Grlic Radman, said a 40-person search and rescue team and 10 dogs would sent to Türkiye.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Belgrade Hami Aksoy said Serbia was sending a search and rescue team of 27 people upon the instruction of President Aleksandar Vucic.

Montenegro is also sending a 15-person team, while Bosnia and Herzegovina will be deploying 17 people and two dogs to help disaster authorities in Türkiye.

The Red Cross Society of Bosnia and Herzegovina said separately that a 12-person team was ready to set off for Türkiye.

1942 GMT - Sports world voices solidarity with Türkiye after strong earthquakes

Sports organisations, leagues, clubs, and players sent messages of sympathy to Türkiye after strong earthquakes hit the country's southern region.

European football's governing body UEFA and EuroLeague Basketball shared expressed their condolences on Twitter.

"The thoughts of UEFA and the European football community are with the people of Türkiye and Syria, and all those affected by this morning's devastating earthquake," UEFA tweeted.

2025 GMT - Death toll from Türkiye quakes mounts

At least 2,316 people have been killed and 13,293 others injured in the series of quakes that destroyed 6,217 buildings in southern Türkiye.

AFAD Earthquake and Risk Reduction chief Orhan Tatar announced the latest death toll. He said some 7,840 people were rescued.

1958 GMT - Biden, Erdogan to speak 'very soon' following quakes

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to speak following the earthquakes that brought widespread destruction to southeastern Türkiye.

The leaders "will have an opportunity to speak very soon," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to express Washington's condolences, and emphasised the US is "determined to provide any and all assistance to help those affected by these earthquakes."

1935 GMT - TRNC declares seven-day national mourning

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar has announced 7 days of national mourning due to earthquakes that devastated southeastern Türkiye.

Tatar declared the mourning period would last from today until Monday, in solidarity with the motherland Türkiye, while speaking on state television BRT.

Following Tatar's statement, flags were lowered at half-mast across the TRNC.

1910 GMT - Death toll climbs over 1,700

Top AFAD official Orhan Tatar has announced that the death toll in Türkiye quakes rose to at least 1,762 people.

12,068 others were wounded, Tatar added.

1855 GMT - AFAD provides account of rescue and relief efforts

Türkiye's disaster agency has reported that a total of 9,698 search and rescue personnel were assigned to earthquake-hit areas of the country.

The number of personnel from AFAD Volunteers and Support Teams assigned to the region is 9876, with 216 vehicles, and 1,511 construction equipment, it said.

A total of around $18.6 million (350 million Turkish liras) was sent to 9 provinces in the disaster area, it added. A total of 73 teams from 60 countries also sent aid.

1830 GMT - Rescue efforts continue after Türkiye quakes

Some 6,645 people have been rescued from the rubble after massive earthquakes and 185aftershocks tore down 5,606 buildings in Türkiye's southern provinces, AFAD's earthquake and risk reduction chief Orhan Tatar said.

Nearly 9,700 search and rescue personnel have been assigned to the region, and about $13.3 million (250 million Turkish liras) in emergency funds had been sent to the provinces in the disaster area so far, he added.

As a "purely precautionary decision," the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Company (BOTAS) stopped the flow of crude oil in the region, according to Tatar.

1737 GMT - Türkiye declares seven-day mourning period

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a seven-day national mourning period after the earthquakes that killed scores across the country's southern provinces.

"Due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on February 6, 2023, a seven-day national mourning period has been declared," Erdogan said on Twitter.

"Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, 12 February 2023, in all our local and foreign representations," he added.

1725 GMT - Death toll climbs further

Türkiye's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced that the death toll from the earthquakes rose to 1,651 people.

In a statement alongside top-level officials including Defence Chief Hulusi Akar, Koca said 11,119 others were injured.

Vahit Kirisci, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, said efforts were also under way to protect and provide relief to animals in the quake areas.

1713 GMT - Greece, Austria join quake relief efforts in Türkiye

Greece, Austria, Italy and Switzerland have joined the countries taking part in rescue and relief efforts in southern Türkiye in the wake of the devastating earthquakes.

21 Greek firefighters with search and rescue expertise will arrive in Türkiye on Monday, accompanied by doctors and the head of Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, as well as medical and humanitarian relief material, government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou told reporters.

Separately, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Twitter that Vienna will support relief operations with over 80 soldiers.

1540 GMT - Turkish VP briefs on quake casualties

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has announced that the current death toll from a series of powerful earthquakes centred in southeastern Türkiye rose to at least 1,541 people.

At least 9,733 others were injured, and a total of 3,471 buildings collapsed.

There were 145 aftershocks, 15 of which had a magnitude between 5 and 6, and four over a magnitude of 6.

1517 GMT - UN holds minute of silence after Türkiye, Syria quake

The United Nations General Assembly has observed a minute of silence in tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,300 people in Türkiye and Syria.

"Our teams are on the ground assessing the needs and providing assistance," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"We count on the international community to help the thousands of families hit by this disaster, many of whom were already in dire need of humanitarian aid in areas where access is a challenge," he added.

1336 GMT - Death toll increases in Türkiye quakes

In its latest update, AFAD has reported that at least 1,498 people have been killed and 8,533 others injured in the massive earthquake, which collapsed 2,834 buildings.

1240 GMT - Nearly 10,000 personnel involved in rescue operations: AFAD

AFAD has reported that a total of 9,698 search and rescue personnel and 216 vehicles were deployed in the quake-affected region.

A total of 300,000 blankets, 19,772 tents, 24,172 beds, 47,176 pillow-sheet sets and 1,106 kitchen sets were sent to the region, AFAD said on Twitter.

Catering vehicles, mobile kitchens and ovens were also among relief efforts.

1214 GMT - Earthquake death toll rises to 1,014