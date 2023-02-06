Fast News

Syrian regime's media reported at least 230 people killed across Syria including in rebel-held areas where four million people are living in decrepit condition.

Syrian regime's health ministry says the earthquake impacted several provinces across the country. (AA)

At least 230 people have been killed and over 600 injured in Syria, according to regime media citing the Health Ministry, after a series of powerful earthquakes centred in southeastern Türkiye jolted the wider region.

"Six hundred and thirty-nine people were injured and 237 were killed in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus," the regime's health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

At least 42 people have died and over 200 others are wounded in areas of Aleppo under the Bashar al Assad regime’s control, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

The quake also smashed opposition-held regions that are packed with some four million people displaced from other parts of Syria by the country’s long civil war. Many of them live in decrepit conditions with little health care with Russian-backed Syrian regime forces surrounding the area and sometimes carrying out airstrikes.

Dozens of buildings were also destroyed or damaged.

Rescue workers said hospitals in the area were packed.

Raed Salah, the head of the White Helmets, the emergency organisation in opposition areas, said whole neighborhoods were collapsed in some areas.

Centre of earthquake in Türkiye

According to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the country's Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras Province at 0117 GMT (4:17 am local). The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.

It was followed by magnitude 6.4 and 6.5 quakes that struck southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu added that the earthquakes had affected several provinces including Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Adana, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Kilis and Sanliurfa. It was also felt in neighboring Lebanon and as far away as Cairo, Egypt.

At least 280 people have been reported killed and 440 others injured, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to Twitter to convey get well wishes to citizens affected by the earthquake.

He added that AFAD and other units are “on alert.” He noted that rescue teams were immediately dispatched to areas affected by the earthquake.

"Our Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health, AFAD, provincial governorships and all other institutions started their work rapidly.

Source: AA