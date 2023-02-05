WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN peacekeeper killed in DRC helicopter attack
The helicopter, which came under attack during a flight to Goma, was able to land as the source of the fire remains unknown.
UN peacekeeper killed in DRC helicopter attack
Militias have plagued the mineral-rich eastern DRC for decades, many of them a legacy of regional wars that flared during the 1990s and the early 2000s. / Reuters Archive
February 5, 2023

A United Nations peacekeeper from South Africa has been killed and another wounded in an attack on their helicopter in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The aircraft came under fire at around 1200 GMT (3:00 pm local) during a flight to Goma on Sunday, the provincial capital of Nord-Kivu province, where it was able to land, a spokesperson for the organisation said.

The source of the fire that struck the helicopter was not yet known and its precise location had yet to be determined, said Amadou Ba, a spokesperson for the UN mission in the DRC (MONUSCO).

Militias have plagued the mineral-rich eastern DRC for decades, many of them a legacy of regional wars that flared during the 1990s and the early 2000s.

Since November 2021, the M23 militant group has seized chunks of territory and come within miles of the east's main commercial hub Goma.

Recommended

On Saturday, East African leaders called for an immediate ceasefire in eastern DRC at an extraordinary summit called to find ways of calming the raging conflict.

The talks were hosted in Burundi by the seven-nation East African Community (EAC), which is leading mediation efforts to end the fighting in the vast central African nation.

The resurgent M23 has taken control of swathes of land in the mineral-rich east and fighting is continuing despite a peace roadmap hammered out in Angola last July, and the deployment of an East African Community force in November.

The DRC is awash with minerals and precious stones, but the decades of war and chronic mismanagement mean that little of the vast wealth trickles down to the population of some 100 million.

READ MORE:Militant attacks kill over dozen in eastern DRC

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East