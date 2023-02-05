Palestinian authorities on Sunday called on the international community and human rights organizations to redouble efforts to enhance diagnostic and treatment services for cancer patients in the blockaded territory.

Gaza has been reeling under years-long Israeli blockade since 2007

“Around 9,000 patients in Gaza are waiting for the necessary treatment,” Health Ministry official Abdul Latif al Hajj told a press conference in Gaza City.

He said the Gaza health system “suffers from major gaps in health care for cancer patients, including early detection, diagnostic services, radiological and chemotherapy treatment."

The Palestinian official appealed to the international community and human rights institutions “to assume their responsibilities and pressure Israel to allow the movement of patients to hospitals in Jerusalem and the West Bank for treatment."

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the number of cancer deaths in Gaza rose by 12.5 percent in 2021.

The ministry blames the lack of radiotherapy and atomic scanning due to the Israeli ban for the rise in the number of cancer deaths in the enclave.

The ministry said 6,000 cancer patients were admitted to the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in 2022, expecting the number to rise by 2,000 in 2023.