A long-detained opposition leader in Iran has called for a nationwide referendum about whether to write a new constitution for the country amid nationwide protests.

Mir Hossein Mousavi's call, posted late on Saturday by the opposition Kaleme website, included him saying he did not believe Iran's current system.

Iranian security forces have been cracking down on demonstrators since protests began in September, after the death of Mahsa Amini under police custody.

Mousavi is also calling for the formation of a constitutional assembly of “real representatives” to write a new constitution.

He and his wife have been under house arrest for years after his disputed presidential election loss in 2009 led to the widespread Green Movement protests that security forces also put down.

