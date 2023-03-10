Friday, March 10, 2023

The UK and France have agreed to train Ukrainian marines, helping to give Ukraine "a decisive advantage on the battlefield," British Premier Rishi Sunak said.

At the first summit between France and the UK since 2018, Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron both confirmed that the meeting marks "a new beginning."

Speaking at a joint news conference, the two leaders stressed the importance of joint actions to overcome challenges like energy and security, reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine.

"We've agreed to train Ukrainian marines, helping to give Ukraine a decisive advantage on the battlefield and for Ukraine to win this war," Sunak said.

UK and France share a "special bond and a special responsibility" when the security of Europe is threatened, he noted, adding that the two countries will always be at the forefront of Europe's defense.

For more updates 👇

2026 GMT – Ukraine orders Russian-aligned church to leave monastery complex in Kiev

Ukrainian officials has ordered a historically Russian-aligned wing of the Orthodox Church to leave a monastery complex in Kiev where it is based, the latest move against a denomination regarded with deep suspicion by the government.

The UOC says it has severed its ties with Russia and the Moscow patriarchate, and is the victim of a political witch hunt.

The Ukrainian Culture Ministry said the UOC had been ordered to leave the 980-year-old Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, where it has its headquarters.

In a statement, it said a probe had revealed the UOC "violated the terms of the agreement regarding the use of state property", but did not give any details.

The UOC, which has until March 29 to leave, said in a Facebook post that the results of the probe were "obviously biased and grossly violate legal norms".

2021 GMT – Canada bans aluminum, steel imports from Russia

Canada has announced a ban on imports of Russian aluminum and steel products, with the aim of denying Moscow revenues to fund its war in Ukraine.

The imports were worth almost US$180 million in 2021, according to the latest government data.

"Canada, and our partners, have already sanctioned the Russian Central Bank and capped the price of Russian oil and g as," Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

"And now, we are ensuring (President Vladimir) Putin cannot pay for his war by selling aluminum and steel in Canada, in coordination with action taken by the United States today."

The ban covers Russian unwrought aluminum, aluminum sheets, and finished products including containers and other household items made from aluminum.

Also prohibited are all primary Russian steel products, including iron and non-alloy steel, semi-finished, and finished products such as tubes and pipes.

1518 GMT — Russia cautions regional allies against aligning with the United States

Russia cautioned allies across the former Soviet Union of the perils of aligning with the United States after what Moscow said was a Western-backed coup attempt in Georgia similar to the Ukrainian "Maidan" revolution of 2014.

Russia, tied down in the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, has seen its authority challenged by a number of neighbours and traditional allies since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February last year.

In Tbilisi, thousands of Georgians took to the streets over three consecutive nights to protest against "foreign agents" bill, in which NGOs that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad are required to register with Justice Ministry as an "agent of foreign influence".

1457 GMT — Russia-backed courts jail three Ukrainian soldiers

Kremlin-backed courts in Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine have sentenced three Ukrainian servicemen, including a human rights activist, to lengthy prison terms for allegedly mistreating civilians, Russian investigators said.

"The supreme courts of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics issued sentences in three criminal cases against Ukrainian citizens Viktor Pokhozey, Maksym Butkevych and Vladislav Shel," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Donetsk and Luhansk are the two separatist-held regions in Ukraine’s Donbass region, which Russia claimed to have annexed last year following referendums denounced by Kiev and the West.

1443 GMT — Swiss government refuses re-export of arms to Ukraine

Switzerland's government said it will not change its long-standing policy banning the transfer of Swiss-made arms to a third country despite growing pressure from European nations to export them to Ukraine.

Calls for Switzerland to break with centuries of tradition as a neutral state have been growing both internally and externally since Russia attacked Ukraine more than a year ago. In January, two parliamentary committees recommended that the rules be eased.

However, the cabinet rejected the call following a meeting.

1443 GMT — Russia's Wagner group opens dozens of recruitment centres

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner has announced the opening of recruitment centres in dozens of cities.

Wagner has been spearheading offensives against cities in eastern Ukraine including Bakhmut, in what has become the longest and bloodiest fight of Russia's year-long assault. Both sides have suffered heavy losses around Bakhmut.

"Recruitment centres for PMC Wagner have opened in 42 Russian cities," Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement, referring to his private military company.

1408 GMT — Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt