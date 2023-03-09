The Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh province, known for fighting against the Deash terror group, was killed in an attack at his office, officials have said.

The killing on Thursday, a day after he met top government officials visiting from Kabul, makes Mohammad Dawood Muzammil one of the highest-ranking officials to have been slain since the Taliban stormed back to power in 2021.

Violence across Afghanistan has dramatically dropped since the Taliban seized control, but the security situation has again deteriorated with Deash claiming several deadly attacks.

"Two people, including Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh, have been killed in an explosion this morning," the province's police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, adding that the blast happened on the second floor of his office.

He was "martyred in an explosion by the enemies of Islam", tweeted government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Muzammil was initially appointed governor of the eastern province of Nangarhar, where he led the fight against Daesh terrorists, before being moved to Balkh last year.

