Britain’s new policy to deal with irregular migrants unveiled this week has sparked a wave of criticism, including a comparison to the “language” of Nazi Germany.

But the government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has doubled down on implementing the law and even vowed to fight any legal challenges to the controversial move.

One of the clauses of the law involves sending migrants on a one-way ticket to Rwanda – 6,500 km away – which will process their asylum claims. Under a deal signed between the two countries in 2022, Britain has already paid Rwanda 120 million pounds ($158 million) upfront to host the migrants.

However, Britain and Rwanda are not the only countries which have signed such refugee-swapping deals.

Several European and Western countries have established programmes to send asylum-seekers to some African countries.

These controversial programmes offer financial aid to low-income countries in exchange for their cooperation. Critics say such programmes turn humanitarian causes into business deals that dehumanise the plight of people trying to escape persecution or natural disasters.

Human rights organisations also criticise such deals due to their lack of transparency and accountability, and concerns over the treatment of migrants and asylum-seekers in third-party countries.

Why Rwanda?

The Rwandan government says the deal to take in refugees from the UK gives the African country a chance to “take innovative action” to solve the global migration and asylum crisis. The plan would enable Rwanda to offer “safety and security to migrants and refugees while creating education, training, and employment opportunities for them”, it adds.

Experts, however, argue that Rwanda has more financial motivation to accept the offer.

Cevat Giray Aksoy of King’s College London and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) believes that Rwanda’s keenness to host migrants sent by the UK is economically driven.

Rwanda faces challenges in getting foreign investments, and the deal would enable the country to receive funds needed to help achieve its national development goals, he adds.

Critics also point out that Rwanda’s internal security and economic conditions are not very promising. Rwanda is among the most densely-populated nations in Africa, and competition for land and resources has, in the past, fueled long periods of ethnic and political tensions. In 1994, more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and many Hutus who tried to protect them were killed in one of the worst ethnic violence on the continent.

Victoire Ingabire, a Rwandan opposition leader and staunch government critic, slammed the deal saying that it 1951 UN convention on refugees.

“Secondly, this is not the first attempt to send refugees to Rwanda. Between 2014 and 2017, Israel sent refugees to Rwanda. What happened to them? All refugees are back in Europe,” she tells TRT World. “A refugee who has arrived in a rich and democratic country will not agree to stay in a developing and non-democratic country like Rwanda.”

She feels that the only lasting solution to the migrant crisis is for “democratic governments to stop supporting dictatorial regimes that ignore the fundamental rights of their peoples and thus push them down the path of exile.”

Some Rwandans, however, consider the UK deal an extension of their country’s policy on refugees and migrants.

“The situation on the ground is nothing new. Rwanda receives refugees regularly, and they have come from different borders…as we have had evacuees from Libya, DR Congo and others, so this is nothing new,” says Johnson Kanamujire, a resident of the capital Kigali.

“As for housing, there was a budget set aside for the move of refugees from the UK, and a portion of it will be used to help with their accommodation at selected hospitality facilities. They are not getting in the way of our housing either,” he tells TRT World.

