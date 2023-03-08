Wednesday, March 8, 2023

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut may fall into Russian hands in the coming days following months of intense fighting.

"What we see is that Russia is throwing more troops, more forces and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity," Stoltenberg told reporters in Stockholm on the sidelines of a meeting of EU defence ministers.

"They have suffered big losses, but at the same time, we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days."

The head of the Western military alliance, which backs Ukraine, insisted "it is also important to highlight that this does not necessarily reflect any turning point of the war."

"It just highlights that we should not underestimate Russia. We must continue to provide support to Ukraine," he said.

2036 GMT — Zelenskyy invites top US lawmaker to Kiev

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has invited top US lawmaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, to visit Ukraine as doubts over support for Kiev's war efforts simmer in Congress, particularly among conservatives.

Zelenskyy proposed the visit in an interview with CNN, which will be broadcast later Wednesday.

"Mr McCarthy, he has to come here to see how we work, what's happening here, what war caused us, which people are fighting now, who are fighting now. And then after that, make your assumptions," Zelenskyy said, speaking through an interpreter in excerpts released by the outlet.

"I think that Speaker McCarthy, he never visited Kiev or Ukraine, and I think it would help him with his position," the Ukrainian leader said.

But McCarthy told CNN that he does not need to visit Ukraine to understand the situation. McCarthy's Democratic predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, visited Kiev in May 2022 to demonstrate her support.

While McCarthy has not opposed the aid, he has said more than once that Congress should not be writing "blank checks" to support the war without close scrutiny.

1900 GMT — Russia unlikely to make 'major' gains in Ukraine this year: US intel

Russia's offensive to seize additional Ukrainian territory is unlikely to lead to major battlefield gains, the head of US intelligence has said amid raging hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that Russia's military is "experiencing high casualty rates" as the Kremlin pushes its offensive on Ukraine's Donbass region, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "likely better understanding the limits of what his military is capable of achieving."

"It will be increasingly challenging for them to sustain even the current level of offensive operations in the coming months and consequently, they may fully shift to holding and defending the territories they now occupy," she said during testimony before the Senate intelligence committee.

"We do not foresee the Russian military recovering enough this year to make major territorial gains," she added.

1517 GMT — US spy chiefs see China continuing to cooperate with Russia, despite Ukraine backlash

China will maintain its cooperation with Russia to continue trying to challenge the United States, despite international concerns about the attack on Ukraine, US intelligence agencies have said.

"Despite global backlash over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China will maintain its diplomatic, defence, economic, and technology cooperation with Russia to continue trying to challenge the United States, even as it will limit public support," they said in a report tied to the Senate Intelligence Committee's annual hearing on worldwide threats to US security.

The report largely focused on threats from China and Russia, assessing that China will continue using its military and other assets to intimate rivals in the South China Sea and that it will build on actions from 2022, which could include more Taiwan Strait crossings or missile overflights of Taiwan.

1335 GMT — Ukraine and UN chief call for Black Sea grain deal extension

Ukraine's president and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have called for the extension of the Istanbul grain deal that has allowed Kiev to export grain via Black Sea ports during Russia's offensive.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with Guterres in Kiev that the initiative was necessary for the world. Guterres underlined the importance of the deal to global food security and food prices.

The 120-day deal, brokered by Türkiye in July and extended in November, will be renewed on March 18 if no party objects.

1122 GMT — Zelenskyy thanks women defending Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised Ukrainian women on International Women's Day for taking a central role in defending their country against Russia's offensive.

"I think it is important to give thanks today. To thank all the women who work, teach, study, rescue, heal, fight — fight for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a short video on social media.

It was also a day "to remember, think about and thank all women who gave their lives for our country", he added.

"Together we are strong. Together we are invincible. Together we are free. And together we will definitely win. We will," Zelenskyy said.

0940 GMT — UN believes video of Ukrainian soldier's killing 'may be authentic'

The United Nations has said it believes that a viral video showing the apparent execution of a captured Ukrainian soldier by Russian troops may be authentic.

The footage appears to show a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench being shot to death with multiple automatic weapons after saying: "Glory to Ukraine".

"We are aware of this video posted on social media that shows a Ukrainian soldier hors de combat (not in combat) apparently being executed by Russian armed forces. Based on a preliminary examination, we believe that the video may be authentic," a spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office told AFP.

"Since Russia's armed attack on Ukraine over a year ago, the UN Human Rights Office has documented numerous violations of international humanitarian law against prisoners of war, including cases of summary execution of both Russian and Ukrainian POWs," she said.