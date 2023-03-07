At least 15 people have been reported killed and more than a hundred injured in Bangladesh's capital after an explosion inside an office building in a bustling commercial district, police said.

The cause of the blast on Tuesday was not immediately known but fatal building fires and explosions are common in Bangladesh, where safety enforcement is often lax.

The blast shook the fourth and fifth floors of a seven-storey building in Gulistan, a major hub for wholesale goods in the capital, Dhaka, shortly before 5 pm local time (1100 GMT).

Meanwhile, more than 100 people were treated for head wounds, fractures and other injuries at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, hospital director Nazmul Islam told AFP news agency.

"At least 15 people have died, including two women," he said, adding that hundreds of doctors and nurses had been mobilised to treat the injured.

No substantial fire broke out in the building, which housed dozens of warehouses, shops selling bathroom fittings and other commercial spaces.

READ MORE:Rohingya camp fire in Bangladesh renders thousands shelterless

Rescue efforts