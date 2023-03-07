The Israeli army has stormed the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, killing at least six Palestinians and wounding 10 others, according to Palestine's health officials.

The Palestine's Health Ministry on Tuesday identified one of the fatalities as 26-year-old Mohammed Ghazawi. The ministry later announced five other Palestinians were shot and killed, without giving further details.

At least 26 Palestinians were also wounded during the raid, the ministry said, three of them seriously. The Israeli army said two of its soldiers were lightly wounded.

Israel said that among those who were killed was an alleged suspect accused of killing two Israelis in the northern West Bank town of Huwara last week.

The raid was the latest in a string of deadly violence by the Israeli military in the northern West Bank. Last month, a rare daytime military raid in the Old City of Nablus left 11 Palestinians dead.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestine's President Mahmud Abbas, called the use of rockets in the Jenin an act of "all-out war", Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Turkish Foreign Ministry published a statement saying it "strongly condemns" Israeli forces and illegal settlers over the increasing violence and attacks in the occupied West Bank.

Huwara attack

Witnesses said Israeli troops entered the camp and surrounded a house as a group of Palestinians fought back, with the army reporting "explosive devices and blocks" were hurled at their soldiers.

Earlier, illegal Israeli settlers also attacked Palestinians in Huwara.

Israeli army and border police forces dispersed crowds of illegal settlers of what the military described as "a number of violent riots" in Huwara during the overnight attack on Monday.

Videos shared on social media showed a group of black-clad youths attacking a Palestinian car before its driver manages to pull away.

"They were shooting at us with live ammunition. God helped us," said Omar Khalifa, who had just finished shopping at a supermarket and had got into the car with his family when the attack took place.

"My wife was sitting in the back and she hugged our daughter to cover her. We could have lost her, there was real danger to our lives."