Perhaps the most notable global shift in the past decade has been the rapid transformation in technological innovation. The 21st century has brought significant new developments for waging warfare, both intuitively and intentionally, as artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly becomes relevant and changes our world.

Militaries are now making hay in AI sunshine, and its application is considered almost as revolutionary as the discovery of gunpowder. AI allows machines – and weapons – to perform tasks like learning, planning, reasoning, and executing missions simulating human intelligence.

While AI has exciting prospects for knowledge-sharing and innovation, its significant development also raises serious concerns regarding its future implications on national security and strategic stability at the regional and international levels.

In 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “whoever reaches a breakthrough in developing AI will come to dominate the world.” He was stating the obvious and aiming to catch up to the US technologically.

In the case of AI, it is the technology driving the strategy.

Global AI military race

The use of AI in war is controversial but undeniably advancing. Thanks to the US and NATO’s unprecedented help, Ukraine has produced asymmetric results against Russian aggression. In this proxy war, AI, satellites, drones, and cyber capabilities rendered to the Ukrainian testbed have been central to the conflict thus far.

Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS) present several challenges and threats that need to be explored in light of the use of AI in military operations. These include AI-enabled systems, which can cause miscalculations that cannot only induce trust deficit among nuclear weapons states but can also lower nuclear thresholds, thereby fueling chances of preemptive strikes during crises – particularly given the race for this advanced weaponry. For example, between 2017 and 2021, the projected spending on Russian drones was $3.9 billion, China spent $4.5 billion, and the US spent $17.5 billion.

AI is being integrated into unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), LAWS, missile defence systems, submarines, and aircraft. The US National Security Strategy 2022 focuses on joint capability development and information sharing among allies alongside the simultaneous deployment of such technologies in a timely manner to safeguard a shared military-technological edge. Under the third offset strategy, the US has introduced a Global Surveillance and Strike (GSS) system to counter the proliferation of critical disruptive technologies, among others.

Meanwhile, China’s ambition is to become an AI superpower by 2030. In 2022, China claimed to succeed in developing an AI-enabled air defence system model to predict the trajectory of hypersonic glide missiles while being able to launch a swift counterattack. China is also developing a range of autonomous weapon systems. For instance, China has deployed robotics and unmanned systems on land, air, sea and space. Some of these systems are AI-enabled but are not in the targeting process.

Others, like Russia, are focused on the use of AI in the maritime domain, which includes a swarm of underwater combat drones. Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system independently detects and shoots down missiles.

In South Asia, India has established a Center for AI and Robotics (CAIR) under DRDO to bandwagon the arms race of AI for military purposes with AI-enabled weapons capabilities. Moreover, in India’s Land Warfare doctrine of 2018, there has been a significant emphasis on AI and its integration into military systems. With the two-front war bogey against Pakistan and China, India is motivated to acquire economic, diplomatic, and military support from the US, which also incorporates emerging technologies.