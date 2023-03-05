A stationmaster accused of causing Greece's deadliest train disaster has been charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologised for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the tragedy.

An examining magistrate and a prosecutor agreed on Sunday that multiple counts of homicide as well as charges of causing bodily harm and endangering transportation safety should be brought against the railway employee.

At least 57 people, many of them in their teens and 20s, were killed when a northbound passenger train and a southbound freight train collided late Tuesday north of the city of Larissa, in central Greece.

The 59-year-old stationmaster allegedly directed the two trains travelling in opposite directions onto the same track. He spent 7 1/2 hours on Sunday testifying about the events leading up to the crash before he was charged and ordered held.

“My client testified truthfully, without fearing if doing so would incriminate him,” Stephanos Pantzartzidis, the stationmaster's lawyer, told reporters. “The decision (to jail him) was expected, given the importance of the case."

Pantzartzidis implied that others besides his client share the blame, saying that judges should investigate whether more than one stationmaster should have been working in Larissa at the time of the collision.

"For 20 minutes, he was in charge of (train) safety in all central Greece,” the lawyer said of his client.

Greek media have reported that the automated signalling system in the area of the crash was not functioning, making the stationmaster’s mistake possible. Stationmasters along that part of Greece’s main trunk line communicate with each other and with train drivers via two-way radios, and the switches are operated manually.

READ MORE: Protesters clash with police in Athens over deadly train crash

READ MORE:'Tragic human error': Trains in Greece ran on same track before colliding