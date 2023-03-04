From an old black cassette player, Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" rings out through a damaged neighbourhood of the ancient Turkish city of Antakya, where few residents remain since two devastating earthquakes left it in ruins nearly a month ago.

Almost all of the city's shops were closed and rows of buildings lay in heaps of rubble, but Mehmet Serkan Sincan, an antique trader who decided to stay put, laid out his wares on the street and played music for passersby — just as he did before the quakes struck.

A print of Salvador Dali's famed melting clocks hung prominently on the outside wall of his damaged shop, alongside tapestries of a large Mosque and another depicting Jesus leading a flock of sheep to water.

In a city where life has come to a standstill, 50-year-old Sincan, who counted friends and neighbours among thousands killed in the disaster, said setting up the display as usual was a way to maintain some semblance of normalcy.

"Even before the earthquake, these chairs were outside, I had items outside to show that we run an antique shop ... This is normal, classic life for us ... So we have returned to normal," he said. "We're happy here."

In streets once bustling with tourists, most passersby are now soldiers, police officers and other emergency workers.

Salvaging the goods

Sincan said the historic building housing his store has been deemed safe by engineers, with the damage limited to plasterwork and a few non-load bearing walls.

But there was also damage to thousands of antique items he has gathered over the years.

Inside the building, vases, teacups, saucers and other crockery lay jolted from their places in cabinets and shattered multicoloured glass and broken stone covered the floor among pieces of silverware, a candelabra and smashed wooden furniture.

Sincan walked through the store salvaging what he could: a portrait of his father, a cartoonish image of Albert Einstein with his tongue out; a faded copy of the Mona Lisa.

In one room, a wall collapsed on top of his collection of Turkish antique glassware.