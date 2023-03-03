Burundi will deploy 100 soldiers to the volatile eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] as part of a regional force, a senior Burundian military officer told the AFP news agency.

On Friday, a senior Burundian army officer told AFP "a company of about 100 soldiers will fly tomorrow to Goma".

The troops will be deployed in Kitshanga and Kilorirwe — areas occupied by M23 rebels in North Kivu — as well as Sake, he said on condition of anonymity.

An East African Community [EAC] press statement on Friday confirmed Burundian troops would be deployed on Saturday, but did not elaborate on the number of soldiers travelling to the DRC.

According to a new timetable adopted by East African leaders last month, "all armed groups", including the M23, must withdraw by March 30, following a three-step process that was due to start on February 28.

The seven-nation EAC deployed troops late last year in the eastern DRC, which has been struggling with the rise of militias including the rebel M23.

The fighting in North Kivu province has displaced huge numbers of people and exacerbated regional tensions, with the DRC government accusing Rwanda of backing the M23 — claims denied by Kigali but supported by the US and several Western nations.

The militia re-emerged from dormancy in late 2021, subsequently occupying swathes of territory in North Kivu, including much of the region north of its capital Goma.

The EAC, which has held several meetings to defuse the crisis and called for the withdrawal of the M23 from occupied areas, created a regional force aimed at stabilising the eastern DRC.

But thousands demonstrated in Goma last month, accusing the EAC force of passivity in the face of armed groups.

Border shooting