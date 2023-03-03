A large fire at a fuel storage depot in Indonesia’s capital has killed at least 17 people and injured dozens of others and forced the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents after spreading to their neighbourhood, officials said.

At least 260 firefighters and 52 fire engines were struggling to contain the blaze in the nearby neighbourhood, fire officials said on Friday.

The fuel storage station, operated by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina, is near a densely populated area in the 0Tanah Merah neighbourhood in North Jakarta. It supplies 25 percent of Indonesia's fuel needs.

Video of the fire broadcast on television showed hundreds of people in the community running in panic while thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames filled the sky and firefighters battled the blaze.

A preliminary investigation showed the fire broke out when a pipeline ruptured during heavy rain, possibly from a lightning strike, said Eko Kristiawan, Pertamina’s area manager.

He said the fire would not disrupt the country’s fuel supply.

READ MORE:Deadly wildfires provoke state of disaster in Chile