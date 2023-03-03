WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly blast targets courthouse in Montenegro's capital
A man activated high-powered explosive device upon entering the court building in Podgorica and died instantly, police said.
Deadly blast targets courthouse in Montenegro's capital
Police cordoned off the area moments after the explosion and there was no visible damage to the outside of the building. / Reuters
March 3, 2023

A man who set off an explosive device at a courthouse in Montenegro's capital Podgorica was killed in the blast and five others were injured, police have said. 

"He activated the high-powered explosive device upon entering the court building, and died instantly," Srdjan Korac, a senior police officer in the capital, said on Friday.

"There are also five injured who have been admitted to the hospital centre. It shouldn't be serious injuries," he added. 

Police cordoned off the area moments after the explosion and there was no visible damage to the outside of the building, according to an AFP reporter at the scene. 

Violent incidents are relatively rare in the tiny Adriatic nation famed for its picturesque beaches, framed by nearby mountains that have long been a draw for tourists. 

Recommended

Last August, the country was rocked by the killing of 10 people after a gunman went on a rampage in the central city of Cetinje. 

With an unemployment rate of 18 percent and an average monthly salary of less than 750 euros ($800), Montenegro counts on tourism to boost its revenues. 

Organised crime and corruption have remained two major issues plaguing the country which authorities have pledged to tackle under pressure from the European Union. 

Mass shootings and bombings, however, have been rare.

READ MORE:Several killed, injured in Montenegro shooting

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane