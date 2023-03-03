TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye: US terrorism report distorts facts and is biased
Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said the US State Department's 2021 Country Report on Terrorism includes allegations based on hearsay and biased press reports raising doubts about the seriousness of the report.
Türkiye: US terrorism report distorts facts and is biased
Ankara calls on the U.S. to show solidarity with Türkiye in accordance with the spirit of alliance / AA Archive
March 3, 2023

The US State Department's 2021 Country Report on Terrorism is deliberately distorting Türkiye's fight against terrorist organisations that pose a direct threat to its security, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç has said. 

In a statement published on Friday, Bilgiç said that the report mentions terror group The Syrian Democratic Forces, The Kurdistan Workers' Party’s Syrian wing, as partner against Daesh, revealing that the US still wants to use one terror group against another.

“It is not acceptable that US describes Turkish fight against Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) terrorists as political and expects US to end FETO's presence and activities in its country immediately,” he said in the statement.

“The US report also includes hearsay claims and biased press reports raising doubts about US seriousness in fighting terror.”

READ MORE:Türkiye expects US to cooperate against YPG/PKK, FETO terrorism — Erdogan

Recommended

In its more than 36-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The statement said that Turkey is actively combatting terrorist groups, particularly PKK/PYD/YPG, DHKP-C, FETO, and Daesh, in accordance with the law and making significant contributions to global efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Türkiye has long pressed the US for the extradition of Fetullah Gulen, FETO’s ringleader and the organiser of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured in the country.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

READ MORE: FETO terror group 'threatens humanity as a whole' – Turkish FM

Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years