Two gunmen on motorcycles have shot at a supermarket belonging to the family of Antonella Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi, in Rosario, in Argentina's Santa Fe province, local media and the city's mayor reported.

A threatening hand-written message for 35-year-old Messi, Argentina's captain and seven-times World Player of the Year, was also left on the shop door on Thursday.

"Messi, we are waiting for you, (Pablo) Javkin (the mayor) is also a narco (drug trafficker), he is not going to take care of you," it read.

Javkin went to the supermarket and lashed out at federal authorities over what he called their failure to curb a surge in drug-related violence in Rosario, located about 300 kilometers northwest of the capital of Buenos Aires.

Police said the two men on a motorcycle fired at least a dozen shots into an Unico branch in the early hours.

Considered by many to the greatest football player of all time, Messi is revered in Argentina, especially since he led the national team to the country's first World Cup victory in 36 years in Qatar in December.

Messi currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain and spends much of his time overseas, though he often visits Rosario where he has a home in the suburb of Funes.