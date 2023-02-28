Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Ukraine said its troops were under mounting pressure in the battered frontline city of Bakhmut in the industrial east, a key prize for Russia after months of brutal combat.

As the fighting raged, Moscow said it shot down Ukrainian drones targeting civilian sites in Russian territory while another one crashed near the capital.

Aerial footage released Tuesday showed almost all buildings in Bakhmut in ruins and smoke rising over the city once known for its sparkling wine production and salt mines.

"The situation around Bakhmut is extremely tense," said the commander of Ukraine's ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, adding that Russia has dispatched its best-trained Wagner assault units to try to break through the defences.

Following are the latest updates:

1626 GMT - Russia and Belarus agree Russian gas price to stay at 2022 level until 2025

Russia and Belarus have agreed that Russia will continue to supply natural gas to Belarus at the 2022 price until the end of 2025, the Energy Ministry of Belarus said.

In 2022, Belarus, a close ally of Moscow, paid $128.50 per 1,000 cubic metres for Russian gas, well below the price paid by buyers of Russian gas in the European Union.

1112 GMT - Ukraine will join NATO but in 'long- term' - Stoltenberg

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance in the "long-term", but stressed that the immediate issue is it remaining an independent nation in the face of Russia's offensive.

"NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective," Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Finland's capital Helsinki.

After Russia's offensive began last February, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the US-led military alliance to grant his country a fast-track membership.

1008 GMT - Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won't give up annexed regions

The Kremlin has repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new "territorial realities" could not be ignored.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would never renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions that Moscow declared it had annexed last year following referendums that Kiev and the West slammed as bogus and illegal.

Russia proclaimed it had annexed the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions last September in a grand ceremony in Moscow.

The regions were subsequently named as constituent subjects of the Russian Federation in a constitutional decree. Peskov said Russia was open to negotiations if Kiev accepted Moscow's control over the regions.

0940 GMT - Japan adds Wagner Group, others on sanctions list against Russia

Japan has decided to widen its sanctions against Russia, including on the private militia Wagner Group, over Moscow's war on Ukraine.

At least 143 new individuals and organisations linked to Russia were added to Tokyo’s list of sanctions, Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Those sanctioned will face asset freezes, as well as bans on Japanese domestic firms exporting to Russia while Tokyo will target politicians, military officers, businesspeople and companies in Russia.

The move comes after Japan hosted a virtual G-7 summit last Friday commemorating the first anniversary of Moscow's war on Ukraine.

0937 GMT - Ukrainian air defence systems target Russian weaponry: Commander

Ukraine’s air defence systems target Russian warplanes, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on a regular basis, said a Ukrainian army commander.

"This (air defence) system is actively used. I would like to point out that every day, every night, attacks (air and missile) on civilian settlements in Ukraine continue and the air alarm is sounding.

Now in its second year, the Russia-Ukraine war has so far killed more than 8,100 civilians, with nearly 13,500 more wounded, according to the latest UN figures.

0931 GMT - Russian court fines Wikipedia over 'fake information'

The Wikimedia Foundation has been fined $27,000 (2 million roubles) in Russia over what authorities said was its failure to remove "fake information" about Russia's actions in Ukraine from the website.

0840 GMT - Fire put out at Russian oil depot after drone seen overhead

Emergency services put out a fire at an oil depot in southern Russia overnight after a drone was spotted flying overhead, the RIA news agency has said.

The fire in the Russian town of Tuapse was reported at 0230 local time and spread to an area of about 200 square metres before it was extinguished, a local official said.

"The oil tanks were not affected. There was no spill of oil products. No injuries," said Sergei Boyko, who leads the local administration.

Moscow has reported sporadic incidents at oil and gas infrastructure in regions near Ukraine since the war started a year ago. Russian officials have often blamed Kiev for sending drones into Russian territory.

0823 GMT - German arms manufacturer to supply Ukraine with reconnaissance systems

Germany's Rheinmetall has won an order in the double-digit million-euro range to supply Ukraine with automated reconnaissance systems, the industrial group said in a statement.

Rheinmetall is cooperating with the Estonian company DefSecIntel to provide the SurveilSPIRE systems, which consist of mobile surveillance towers with day and night-capable camera equipment, autopiloted mini drones and a control system.

Delivery has already commenced, the company added.