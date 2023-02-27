More than 100 heads of state and ministers will take part in the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, seeking to tackle issues ranging from Russia's alleged war crimes in Ukraine to China's treatment of its Muslim minority.

During the session, which opens on Monday and runs until April 4, many states will seek to extend the mandate of a UN investigation body set up to probe atrocities in Ukraine.

Kiev, which has called for the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russia's political and military leadership over the invasion, has said the body was essential to ensure Russia is held accountable for its crimes.

"We believe that it should be both a technical extension of the mandate but also substantially strengthen the text," Yevheniia Filipenko, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Office in Geneva, told reporters on Friday.

Kiev and its allies are disgruntled by the participation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who will address the council on Thursday.

It will be the first time a Russian official from Moscow has attended in person since the war began a year ago. Russia, which denies committing war crimes or targeting civilians in Ukraine, was suspended from the council in April but can still take part as an observer.

Western diplomats have been publicly tight-lipped on their reaction to Ryabkov's presence after staging a walkout during a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the council last year over Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

Filipenko said Ukraine did not welcome Russia's presence and would "act accordingly," without giving details.

READ MORE: Erdogan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in phone call with Putin