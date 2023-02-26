WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israelis killed in shooting amid rising tensions in occupied West Bank
Shooting comes amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank following an Israeli military raid in Nablus in which 11 Palestinians were killed.
Israelis killed in shooting amid rising tensions in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces sealed off the area and launched a manhunt for the attacker, the army said. / AFP
February 26, 2023

A military statement said an Israeli vehicle came under fire in the town of Huwara in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces sealed off the area and launched a manhunt for the attacker, the army said in a statement on Sunday.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service initially said its medics were treating two men in their 20s who were critically injured. However, they were later announced to have died.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Recommended

The shooting comes amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank following an Israeli military raid in Nablus in which 11 Palestinians were killed.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 62 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year.

READ MORE:'They shot to kill': Israeli troops kill 11 Palestinians in Nablus raid

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane