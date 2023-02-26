A military statement said an Israeli vehicle came under fire in the town of Huwara in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces sealed off the area and launched a manhunt for the attacker, the army said in a statement on Sunday.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service initially said its medics were treating two men in their 20s who were critically injured. However, they were later announced to have died.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.