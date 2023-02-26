Israeli and Palestinian representatives were holding talks in Jordan, state media in the kingdom said, with the "political-security" meeting aiming to restore calm after the deadly violence.

Jordanian state broadcaster Al-Mamlaka said the meeting, which kicked off on Sunday in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba, was "the first of its kind in years between Palestinians and Israelis with regional and international participation" and would address "the situation in the Palestinian territories".

Sources with knowledge of the meeting said Palestinian intelligence chief Majed Faraj and the head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency Ronen Bar were set to be in attendance.

US National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, as well as Jordanian and Egyptian security officials, were also expected to be present, the sources added on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The meeting comes amid international concerns over intensifying unrest between Israel and the Palestinians.

A Jordanian government official had told AFP on Saturday that the meeting aimed at "building trust" between Israelis and the Palestinians.

"The political-security meeting is part of stepped-up ongoing efforts by Jordan in coordination with the Palestinian Authority and other parties to end unilateral measures (by Israel) and a security breakdown that could fuel more violence," the official had said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The talks aim to agree on "security and economic measures to ease the hardships of the Palestinian people," the official added.

