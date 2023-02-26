WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fatal bomb explosion rocks southwest Pakistan
The explosion occurred in a busy market in the remote Barkhan district of southwestern Balochistan province.
Fatal bomb explosion rocks southwest Pakistan
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, ethnic Baloch separatists and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan have long been targeting Pakistan's security forces across the province. / Reuters Archive
February 26, 2023

Police and local media report that at least four people were killed and over 20 injured in an explosion in southwest Pakistan on Sunday.

The explosion occurred in a busy market in the remote Barkhan district of southwestern Balochistan province.

Police confirmed that at least four dead people and 20 injured were transported to a government hospital.

The bomb was planted on a motorbike parked outside a salon in the market, the police said, adding that condition of many injured people is critical.

READ MORE:One dead, over a dozen injured in fresh clashes at Afghan-Pakistani border

Recommended

Visuals aired on local broadcaster Dawn News showed rescue workers and locals shifting the injured in ambulances in a street strewn with broken glasses, pieces of stones, clothes and shoes.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, ethnic Baloch separatists and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, a conglomerate of several militant groups in Pakistan, have long been targeting the security forces across the province.

The large Balochistan province, which also borders neighbouring Iran and Afghanistan, is strategically important due to its rich copper, zinc and natural gas reserves.

The province is also a key route of the $64 billion mega project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (PCEC), which aims to connect China's strategically important northwestern Xinxiang province to Balochistan's Gwadar port through a network of roads, railways and pipelines for cargo, oil and gas transportation.

READ MORE:Suicide bombing claimed by TTP kills, injures several in western Pakistan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane