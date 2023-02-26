Police and local media report that at least four people were killed and over 20 injured in an explosion in southwest Pakistan on Sunday.

The explosion occurred in a busy market in the remote Barkhan district of southwestern Balochistan province.

Police confirmed that at least four dead people and 20 injured were transported to a government hospital.

The bomb was planted on a motorbike parked outside a salon in the market, the police said, adding that condition of many injured people is critical.

