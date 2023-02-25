Pakistan reopened a key border crossing with neighbouring Afghanistan to all types of traffic.

The Afghan embassy in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, announced the reopening of the Torkham border on Saturday on Twitter.

The Torkham border, which connects Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to neighbouring Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, was shut down unilaterally by the Taliban administration last week.

Later the Afghan administration announced to reopen it on Thursday. However, Pakistani authorities refused to reopen the border, a local official at the border told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

"Last evening, we temporarily opened the border for Pakistanis who were stuck on the Afghan side," the official said, declining to be identified because he was not authorised to speak with the media.

"Finally, we fully reopened the border for trade, transit and pedestrian movement from both sides this morning," he added.

Last Sunday, Kabul unilaterally shut down the border crossing. The closure followed an exchange of fire between the two border forces on Monday.

