More than dozen dead in Pakistan road accident
The accident occurred overnight in Rahim Yar Khan, a district in Pakistan's eastern province of Punjab.
Traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to traffic rules violations, resulting in thousands of deaths or injuries every year. / Reuters Archive
February 25, 2023

At least 13 people have been killed and several others injured after a speeding passenger bus rammed into a van on a motorway in eastern Pakistan, a police spokesman said.

The accident happened overnight in Rahim Yar Khan, a district in Punjab province, said Mohammad Awais, a district police spokesman on Saturday. 

He said the dead and injured had all been moved to a hospital.

Awais provided no further details, saying officers were still investigating the cause.

Traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to traffic rules violations, resulting in thousands of deaths or injuries every year.

Last month, a bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge, catching fire and killing 40 passengers in the southern district of Lasbela.

READ MORE: Dozens dead in southwest Pakistan after bus falls into ravine

SOURCE:AP
