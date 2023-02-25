At least 13 people have been killed and several others injured after a speeding passenger bus rammed into a van on a motorway in eastern Pakistan, a police spokesman said.

The accident happened overnight in Rahim Yar Khan, a district in Punjab province, said Mohammad Awais, a district police spokesman on Saturday.

He said the dead and injured had all been moved to a hospital.

Awais provided no further details, saying officers were still investigating the cause.