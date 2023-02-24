Fifteen EU states on the migration front line have called for stronger borders and agreements to be struck with third-party countries to accept migrants.

"It is worthwhile exploring the possibility of, and where relevant legally enabling, safe third-country arrangements with relevant countries along the EU's external borders and beyond," they said on Friday after a two-day conference in Athens on border management.

The EU is currently exploring ways for its border agency, Frontex, to operate in third-party states to dissuade migration.

The overall tone on migration has hardened in Europe since 2015-2016, when it took in over a million asylum seekers, most of them Syrians fleeing the war in their country.

"For the first time in history...the EU plans to conclude these agreements with non-European countries," Tineke Strik, a European Parliament lawmaker for the Greens, tweeted over the weekend.

The agreements would allow Frontex to deploy border guards and perform border management tasks, Strik said.

Mauritania and Senegal are two states in relevant talks with the EU, she said.

