TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish military engines showcased for first time at global defence fair
Türkiye's domestic military land vehicle engines were introduced in the Abu Dhabi-based IDEX event, as it aims to reduce foreign dependence on engine and transmission systems,
Turkish military engines showcased for first time at global defence fair
Türkiye's military engines named "Tuna" and "Azra" were showcased internationally for the first time / AA
February 24, 2023

Military land vehicle engines developed by the Turkish defence industry, named Tuna and Azra, were introduced for the first time at an international fair.

BMC Power, aiming to minimise Türkiye's foreign dependency on engine and transmission systems, has been introducing the engines, of which mass production has begun, in the Abu Dhabi-based international defence event IDEX.

Mustafa Kaval, General Manager of BMC Power, told Anadolu that this is the first time they have participated in an international fair as a company.

Stating that the firm exhibited the models of the 400 hp Tuna and 600 hp Azra engines at the fair, Kaval said, "The mass production of the Tuna engine has started and the first 20 engines have been delivered.

Recommended

"400 hp engines will be used in BMC's Vuran armored personnel carrier vehicles."

He stated that the firm plans to use the Azra engine in tank carrier vehicles.

READ MORE: "'Free fire-2022': Turkish military displays massive firepower"

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years